Apple iPhone 12 may beat Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus in terms of camera pixel count

Apple iPhone 12 may beat Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus in terms of camera pixel count

tech Updated: Mar 08, 2020 13:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max camera.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max camera.(Apple)
         

This year’s Apple iPhone might get a lead over Samsung’s Galaxy S20 flagship smartphones in terms of cameras if the latest reports are to be believed. Tipped as the ‘iPhone 12’, the device may finally join the 64-megapixel camera bandwagon, says EverythingApplePro channel in one of the videos. The information apparently comes from prolific tipster, Max Weinbach. It has been said that since Apple has been using the 12-megapixel count in its iPhones ever since the iPhone 6S, which came back in 2015, this year it may increase the pixel count in cameras.

With a 64-megapixel camera sensor, the firm will be surpassing the flagship Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus, which is limited to 48-megapixel sensors. However, it will still be way behind the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 108-megapixel sensor. As per Weinbach, the rumoured iPhone 12 could also have a time-of-flight sensor in addition to the triple camera setup that it has for now. The addition of a ToF sensor will likely result in a more dramatic and better portraits with better subject and background recognition. It also means better AR app implementation.

Adding to this could be the expanded functionality of the Night Mode. The feature, which for now is limited to the main sensor, may be reaching the ultra-wide and telephoto sensors as well. And clicking in low light situations using the ultra-wide sensor may bring improved results as the aperture size may increase from f/1.8 to f/1.6, capturing more light.

Also read: Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max to sport 6GB RAM: Report

Weinbach adds that the possibility of having an improved HDR feature is also there.

As for the battery, the rumoured iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to get a 4400mAh battery, something that will bring it at par with most premium Android smartphones.

Some previous rumours indicate the upcoming iPhone to feature 120Hz refresh rate display with a 5G compatible modem. We can only wait and see what Apple has in store for users.

