Apple iPhone 12 may get a ‘world facing’ 3D camera, here’s what it can do

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 19:44 IST

Apple is far from launching its iPhones, tipped as iPhone 12 for this year. However, some leaks and rumours do give us an idea of what to expect. Adding to the list is a new report by the Fast Company that suggests at least one iPhone model to feature a 3D camera at the back. The combination of the laser, sensor and software system measures the distance from various objects by throwing light. This helps in better recognition of the distance, which will probably result in better AR apps and portrait images.

The term that is being used for the 3D camera is the ‘world facing’ 3D camera. The report even adds that Apple engineers have been working on this tech since the past couple of years. It is not for sure if the new iPhones will bring this 3D rear camera onboard or not. For now, the camera is said to be in its designing stage, so it may make the cut or it may not.

Also mentioned is that Apple is planning to use San Jose-based Lumentum’s laser for the 3D camera. It is the same company that is said to deliver laser for the front-facing 3D camera of current-gen iPhones.

However, Apple will not be the first in line to bring depth rear cameras in smartphones. Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra smartphones already have it. Apple however, may have to find a different way to use the tech to make its iPhones stand out. The company could use the handset’s feature in video shooting as well.

“When you use AR apps without depth information, it’s a bit glitchy and not as powerful as it ultimately could be,” said Andre Wong, Lumentum’s VP of 3D Sensing to The Fast Company. “Now that ARKit and (Google’s) ARCore have both been out for some time now, you’ll see new AR apps coming out that are more accurate in the way they place objects within a space,” he added.