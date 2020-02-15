Apple iPhone 12 may not offer fast 5G upload speeds as expected

tech

Apple is expected to go big with its iPhone 12 series later this year. These would also be the first iPhones to launch with 5G support. A new report now suggests that the iPhone 12 will not offer fast 5G upload speeds as expected.

This comes from renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via Cult of Mac) who predicts the iPhone 12 5G variant will not support 2X2 MIMO uplink. What this does is offer faster 5G maximum uploads on the phone. The latest report also contradicts what Kuo himself had predicted about the iPhone 12 5G supporting 2x2 MIMO uplink. Kuo also said the 5G iPhone 12 would be equipped with up to six power amplifiers.

5G itself on the new iPhones guarantees faster download and upload speeds than 4G phones. How much of a difference the absence of 2X2 MIMO uplink will make isn’t known as yet. Apple is expected to introduce 5G on all three iPhones this year. The iPhone 12 series will use Qualcomm’s 5G modem. It is also developing its own 5G modems but there is no word on whether it will debut with the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 launch is still months away but there are some rumours and leaks floating around. One recent leak showed the purported design of the iPhone 12 series. This leak shows the three iPhone 12 models sporting a design similar to the iPhone 11. Apple was expected to introduce a new iPhone design with the 2020 models so we could be seeing something different later.