Apple iPhone 12 Pro could come with LiDAR scanner

tech

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 10:08 IST

Apple is set to beef up camera capabilities on its iPhone 12 Pro with an additional camera sensor. A new post on Twitter shows what’s being dubbed as the iPhone 12 featuring a revamped rear camera module. Just like the iPad Pro 2020, the next gen iPhone is seen sporting a new LiDAR sensor.

Posted by @Choco_bit via Concepts iPhone, the render shows the camera array on iPhone 12 Pro. Since iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max share camera capabilities, it’s safe to speculate the iPhone 12 Pro Max could also feature the LiDAR sensor.

The leaked image is pretty much in line with the recent reports that have said Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup will feature an additional depth sensor. Apple seems to have made some minor changes in the placement of sensors to adjust the new sensor. For instance, the flash has moved to the sensor, while the additional sensor is at the bottom of the array.

In case you didn’t know, LiDAR scanner is primarily used for the Augmented Reality (AR) purposes on the iPad Pro 2020. It can measure the distance to surrounding objects up to 5 meters. On the iPad, the software leverages depth points calculated by the scanner along with the data from cameras and motion sensors and use algorithms to give an elaborate view of scene.

As far as the iPhone 12 series go, Apple is rumoured to make some more radical changes. For instance, it could remove notches on the new phones. The smartphones will have displays sized between 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch.

Apple’s iPhone 12 series is expected to launch later this year but there are reports of the company deliberating postponing the launch by up to three months to offset the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.