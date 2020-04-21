e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Apple iPhone 12 Pro could feature 120Hz screen, reverse wireless charging

Apple iPhone 12 Pro could feature 120Hz screen, reverse wireless charging

Apple iPhone 12 Pro is also expected to come with 5G connectivity. Here’s a brief rumour round-up on the iPhone 12.

tech Updated: Apr 21, 2020 11:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple iPhone 12 to come with new features
Apple iPhone 12 to come with new features(Bloomberg)
         

Even though Apple’s iPhone 12 series is still months away from official launch, rumours and leaks have continued to pour online. The latest in spate of leaks is Apple iPhone 12 Pro.

According to leakster @L0vetodream, Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro will run on the company’s next-gen A14 processor which will be 5nm based. The phone will also come with 5G connectivity. Another big revelation the leakster has made that the iPhone 12 Pro will 120Hz display. Right now, very few phones have 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also rumoured to come with USB Type-C and reverse wireless charging support.

Earlier, Jon Prosser released schematic drawings of the iPhone 12 series. The drawings reveal the smartphone will have a smaller notch which will still accommodate a bunch of sensors such as Proximity, Dot Projector, Flood illuminator, infrared camera, and front camera among others.

The leak corroborates the older leaks about the iPhone 12. XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach together with EverythingApplePro published a mockup video of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The video shows a smaller notch on the phone as well as inclusion of the Lidar sensor in the camera array.

ALSO READ: Apple to reportedly launch new AirPods alongside MacBook Pro next month

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has planned a number of new launches through 2021. The lineup includes new smartwatches, HomePod Mini, AirTags tracker, new iPhones, and many more.

Apple’s iPhone 12 is series is expected to launch later this year. There have been reports Apple mulling over delaying the launch of the series by up to three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

tags
top news
‘Few tested positive’: Tablighi chief’s comeback on Jamaat spreading Covid-19
‘Few tested positive’: Tablighi chief’s comeback on Jamaat spreading Covid-19
125 families in quarantine after Covid-19 +ve case emerges in Rashtrapati Bhavan
125 families in quarantine after Covid-19 +ve case emerges in Rashtrapati Bhavan
Trump to suspend immigration to ‘protect jobs of American citizens’
Trump to suspend immigration to ‘protect jobs of American citizens’
With 472 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally goes up to 4,676
With 472 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally goes up to 4,676
WHO chief terms Covid-19 ‘Public Enemy No. 1’, says ‘worst is yet ahead of us’
WHO chief terms Covid-19 ‘Public Enemy No. 1’, says ‘worst is yet ahead of us’
Another ‘much loved’ Indian-origin doctor dies of Covid-19 in UK
Another ‘much loved’ Indian-origin doctor dies of Covid-19 in UK
After Delhi, Mumbai becomes India’s 2nd city with drive-through Covid-19 tests
After Delhi, Mumbai becomes India’s 2nd city with drive-through Covid-19 tests
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech