Apple iPhone 12 Pro could feature 120Hz screen, reverse wireless charging

tech

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 11:01 IST

Even though Apple’s iPhone 12 series is still months away from official launch, rumours and leaks have continued to pour online. The latest in spate of leaks is Apple iPhone 12 Pro.

According to leakster @L0vetodream, Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro will run on the company’s next-gen A14 processor which will be 5nm based. The phone will also come with 5G connectivity. Another big revelation the leakster has made that the iPhone 12 Pro will 120Hz display. Right now, very few phones have 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also rumoured to come with USB Type-C and reverse wireless charging support.

Earlier, Jon Prosser released schematic drawings of the iPhone 12 series. The drawings reveal the smartphone will have a smaller notch which will still accommodate a bunch of sensors such as Proximity, Dot Projector, Flood illuminator, infrared camera, and front camera among others.

The leak corroborates the older leaks about the iPhone 12. XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach together with EverythingApplePro published a mockup video of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The video shows a smaller notch on the phone as well as inclusion of the Lidar sensor in the camera array.

ALSO READ: Apple to reportedly launch new AirPods alongside MacBook Pro next month

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has planned a number of new launches through 2021. The lineup includes new smartwatches, HomePod Mini, AirTags tracker, new iPhones, and many more.

Apple’s iPhone 12 is series is expected to launch later this year. There have been reports Apple mulling over delaying the launch of the series by up to three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.