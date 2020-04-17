Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max design hints towards a smaller notch, iPhone 5 like design

tech

Apple, earlier this week, launched the iPhone SE 2020. Now that the company has launched its budget iPhone, we can focus on the next major iPhone launch scheduled to happen later this year, that is, the iPhone 12 series. Reports in the past have detailed features that are likely to make it the iPhone 12 series smartphones. But now, a new report details how the top end iPhone model, that is, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will look like.

XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach together with EverythingApplePro has created a mock up video of the iPhone Pro Max giving us the first unofficial look of the upcoming iPhone. This mockup video is based on the CAD renders that the tipster was able to get hold of.

The video shows that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be slimmer than older iPhone models and its overall design resembles the iPhone 5. This means that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be slimmer, wider and taller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. It will also have flat edges compared to the older iPhone models. The mockup video also hints that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will get a triple rear camera setup at the back. This is coupled with the LiDAR sensor that is present in the iPad Pro that was launched last month.

The tipster also shared the dimensions of the upcoming iPhone. He believes that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be 7.39mm wide, 160.84mm tall with the camera module being 31.75mm wide. It also has smaller notch and slimmer bezels. The curve of the notch is also different. It is edgier than what we have seen in older iPhone models. The video also says that at least two of the four iPhone models are expected to sport this new design. The upcoming iPhone model is also expected to get two speaker grilles that will be placed on either side of the lightning connector at the bottom of the iPhone, which is similar to the company’s existing lineup. The mute button is also likely to be overhauled with a toggle switch like button replacing the existing design. Ice Universe too has shared similar CAD renders of the iPhone 12 Pro Max on Twitter.

All said and done, these images should be taken with a pinch of salt. We will have to wait for an official word by the company to say anything with certainty.