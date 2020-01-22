Apple iPhone 12 rumors: Next flagship iPhones to have the same design but bigger screens

tech

Apple’s next flagship phones are still months away but leaks and rumors have continued to hit the web. The latest in the series is a new rumor around the design and screen sizes of the iPhones launching later this year. According to the rumor, Apple iPhone 2020 series will have the same design as the iPhone 11 series.

Apple analysts Macotakara claim iPhone 12 will not look and feel very different from the current iPhone 11 lineup. As far as screen sizes go, iPhone 12 screens range between 5.4-inch to 6.7-inch. As expected, the 6.7-inch display will arrive on the top-end model of iPhone 12, making it slightly bigger than the current iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The analysts add Apple will use the extra real estate to accommodate a bigger camera sensor on the back, compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max. As far as thickness goes, iPhone 12’s 6.7-inch variant will have 7.4mm depth, making it significantly slimmer than the iPhone 11 Pro Max that has 8.1mm depth.

The rest of the design features reported by Macotakara are the same as the older rumors – all iPhone 12 models will come with OLED screens. The phones, however, will have the different number of cameras. While the base model with a 5.4-inch model will have two rear cameras, other models will have triple rear cameras. The top-end models will come with an additional ToF sensor.