Apple iPhone 12 to get bigger image sensor, sensor-shift stabilisation technology

tech

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 11:42 IST

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models as a part of its iPhone 12 series in fall this year. Ahead of the official launch, details about the upcoming iPhones has been trickling down to us. Now, word is that the top iPhone model this year is likely to come with advanced camera technology.

According to noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo (via Apple Insider), the top end iPhone model, which could be called the iPhone 12 Pro Max, would come with bigger image sensors and sensor-shift stabilisation technology. Kuo says that the 6.7-inch iPhone model will come with a new camera module called 7P for the wide-angle lens that will come with a bigger 1/1.9-inch sensor along while the 6.1-inch iPhone model is expected to be equipped with a 1/2.6-inch 7P lens for the wide-angle lens. Both these iPhone models will come with a triple rear camera module and an OLED display.

The report also states that Apple’s 2021 iPhone line, which will possibly be called the iPhone 13, is also expected to have a 7P camera module with the telephoto lens. It will also support the sensor-shift technology.

As far as the 2020 iPhones are concerned, the bigger sensor size is likely to have a defining impact on the image quality of the iPhones. It is likely to improve the quality of images shot under low light conditions. It is also expected to reduce the noise in the images clicked under low light conditions.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models this year. One with a 5.4-inch display, two iPhones with 6.1-inch display and one with a 6.7-inch display. Of these, one of 6.1-inch models will come with a dual rear camera setup while the other will come with a triple rear camera setup. All 2020 iPhone models will come with OLED displays.