Apple iPhone 12 video shows notchless display, quad camera setup

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 13:14 IST

It has barely been four months since Apple launched its iPhone 11 series smartphones and there are already rumours about the upcoming iPhones. Reports in the past have detailed that the company’s 2020 iPhones will come with 5G connectivity and a notch-less design among other things. Now, a new video has put a face to those rumours.

The video, which comes as a courtesy of a YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone, shows that the iPhone 12 will be a bit flatter and a bit shinier than its predecessor.

It will come with a quad camera setup that will be neatly stacked in a square-shaped module at the back of the phone. While the camera design is quite similar to what we have seen in the iPhone 11 series, the back panel looks a bit different and is slightly shinier than its predecessor. iPhone 11 Pro comes with a frosted glass finish. From what we can see in the video, iPhone 12, will come with a glossy finish and stainless steel instead.

Now comes the front of the phone. A number of reports in the past have said that Apple will opt for a design overhaul in its 2020 iPhones. Slimmer bezels and a notch-less display is what reports have predicted for the iPhone 12. The new video is in agreement with these reports and it shows that the upcoming iPhone 12 will sport very thin bezels on the sides and thin bezels on the top and bottom. Additionally, there appears to be no front camera or the earpiece on top.

A report by Lets Go Digital last week said that Apple will offer a full screen display in iPhone 12 by placing the front camera under the screen. The report also said that the company will ditch Face ID in its upcoming smartphone and opt for in-display fingerprint sensor-based Touch ID instead. The video shared by the YouTube channel seems to be in agreement with this report as it shows the phone sporting both these features.

As far as the 3.5mm headphone jack is concerned, it still remains missing in the iPhone 12.

Lastly, the video also shows the colours in which the iPhone 12 will be available. Apart from the classic Black and White colour variants, the phone is expected to be available in Red, Lilac, Yellow and Green colour variants, which is the same as the colour variants for the iPhone 11.