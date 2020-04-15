Apple iPhone 12: What we know so far on design, specs and price

tech

While the leaks and rumours are flowing from everywhere regarding the Apple iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE 2, we have also been witnessing quite a number of reports talking about the rumoured iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 12 line up is expected to arrive later this year, possibly around September and will be the follow-up to last year’s iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. We have compiled all the rumours and leaks for the iPhone 12 so you don’t have to jump between tabs to stay up to date.

Apple iPhone 12 design

The design of the Apple iPhone 12 series is said to be the same as that of the latest iPad’s design, which means a flat design with less curved edges on all the four sides. To bring this more in reference, it could be similar to that of the iPhone SE or the iPhone 5S. As mentioned by analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, this move is said to be the result of the radical chassis redesign. However, he still predicts that the screen will have curved glass edges like the iPhone 11.

Reports citing the supply chain have hinted that iPhone 12 models will be slimmer than the iPhone 11. The largest iPhone 12 with 6.7-inch screen will be 7.4mm thick. That’s also thinner than iPhone 11 Pro Max’s 8.1mm measurement.

Apple iPhone 12 specifications

As for the display, all the new upcoming iPhones are said to feature OLED panels. Last year, while the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max came with OLED screens, the iPhone 11 came with LCD panel. There might be three models this time as well with 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes. This will also make the iPhone 5.4-inch the smallest ever iPhone to come with edge-to-edge screen.

Rumours add that the iPhone 12 models will feature 120Hz refresh rate ‘ProMotion’ screens For those unaware, Apple has already introduced 120Hz refresh rate ‘ProMotion’ for its iPad line up back in 2017.

As for the camera, the 5.4-inch models are expected to sport two rear cameras which will most likely include an ultra-wide and a wide-angle lens. The same can be expected for the 6.1-inch model. The high-end iPhone 12 is expected to boast of three lenses that were found in the 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max in addition to a new ToF (Time of Flight) 3D sensor. This is similar to the TrueDepth camera system that is used by the front camera in iPhones. The inclusion may result in better portrait shots and AR depth effects.

It is safe to assume that all three iPhone 12 models will run on Apple’s A14 processor. Apple has been upgrading its CPU every year with a sequential moniker. This processor might be produced by TSMC using the 5nm process. It is worth adding that A13 was made using 7nm process. Although Apple never reveals the RAM in the iPhones, we expect it to feature up to 6GB RAM.

Yes, iOS 14 will also come out of the box with the iPhone 12 devices. This has been a schedule for Apple since years now. A few days after the release of the new iPhones, the iOS 14 is expected to reach older models.

Apple iPhone 12 prices

It is very difficult to predict the price of the Apple iPhone 12 models for now. Since the company’s last year’s iPhone 11 started at $699, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 might be priced the same if not less. One can expect the price of the 6.1-inch model to stay slightly above that of iPhone 11’s $699 while the price of 6.7-inch iPhone 12 might be more than the 11 Pro Max.