Apple iPhone 12 will look similar to iPhone 11, reveals a new video

As per a new report, Apple will launch three iPhones as a part of its iPhone 12 series. These iPhone models will feature a design that is similar to last year’s iPhone 11 series smartphones.

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 11:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple iPhone 12 series smartphones are expected to come with 5G connectivity.
Apple iPhone 12 series smartphones are expected to come with 5G connectivity.(Getty Images)
         

The year 2020 has barely begun and we already have a number of reports that detail what we can expect from the Apple’s 2020 series of smartphones or the iPhone 12 series. Now, a new video gives us an early peek into the design of the upcoming iPhone series.

A video shared by Japanese blog Macotakara shows the 3D printed mockups of Apple’s 2020 iPhone series. As per the report, Apple will launch three iPhones as a part of its iPhone 12 series. Both the 5.3-inch iPhone model and the 5.9-inch iPhone model will come with a dual-rear camera setup that is housed inside a squarish camera bump. While the 5.3-inch inch model will be 13.2cm long and 6.4cm wide, the 5.9-inch model will be 14.6cm tall and 7.1cm wide.

The 6.4-inch iPhone model, which the video says would be the successor to the iPhone 11 Pro, on the other hand, will come with a triple rear camera setup that is safely placed inside the square camera bump. All the three iPhone models will feature a design that is similar to the iPhone 11 series smartphones. They will have a power button on the right side,a lightning port and dual speaker grille at the bottom, volume button and mute button on the left and a wide notch on top.

Apple's 2020 lineup is likely to come with three iPhone models.
Apple's 2020 lineup is likely to come with three iPhone models. ( YouTube/Macotakara )

Notably, these details are different from the roadmap that noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo shared last year. According to Kuo, Apple would launch four new iPhone models, which includes a 5.4-inch model with a dual rear camera setup, a 6.1-inch model with a dual rear camera setup, another 6.1-inch model with a triple rear camera setup and a 6.7-inch model with a triple rear camera setup, as a part of its iPhone 12 series this year. He also said that all the four iPhone models will come with 5G connectivity.

If the new video is correct, Apple has dropped one iPhone model in its 2020 lineup to opt for an iPhone 11-series like lineup this year as well. That said, these reports should be taken with a grain of salt as it is too soon to say anything yet.

