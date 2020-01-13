Apple iPhone 12 with 5G models on track for Fall 2020 launch, says analyst Kuo

tech

Apple missed the 5G bus in 2019. Even as the likes of Samsung and Huawei are rapidly increasing their 5G-enabled lineup, Apple is expected to join the race this year. The company will reportedly launch as many as four 5G iPhones in the second of half this year.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s 5G iPhones will come with both sub-6GHz and mmWave support depending upon the region. He said that Apple’s mmWave-based 5G phones will launch in five markets including the UK, the US, Canada, Japan, and Korea.

Kuo also stressed that Apple may disable 5G in markets where the next-gen mobile network isn’t available or don’t have a wider availability. The new 5G enabled iPhones will be available in the market in the late third quarter or early fourth quarter.

Kuo’s latest prediction is in line with the older reports that Apple’s all three main flagship phones in 2020 will support 5G. A recent report, however, said that the company will launch as six iPhone 12 models. The lineup will include 5G as well as 4G variants of the phones.

Apple is also rumoured to be working on an affordable iPhone, expected to launch in the first half of 2020. Dubbed as iPhone 9, the smartphone will reportedly come with an iPhone 8 like design with some of the latest features available on iPhone 11. The Apple iPhone 9, erstwhile dubbed as iPhone SE 2, is also expected to bring back the Touch ID.