Apple iPhone 2020 to leapfrog modern Android phones with 120Hz ProMotion display

tech

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 17:54 IST

We’re almost one year away from Apple’s next iPhone series. Already, leaks and rumours have started to surface online, hinting at possible new features expected from iPhone 2020 series. The latest rumour doing the rounds is the upgrade to iPhone screens next year. According to reports, Apple iPhone 2020 aka iPhone 12 will come with 120Hz screen.

According to Digitimes, Apple iPhone 2020’s 120Hz screen will launch as ProMotion Display and will be a big upgrade over the current 60Hz displays. If the report is to believed, Apple will be leapfrogging the modern smartphones including Google Pixel 4 which offer 90Hz display.

Apple, however, will not be the first smartphone to offer a 120Hz display. Recently, Asus launched ROG Phone II gaming phone with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Faster refresh rate on a screen essentially means a more fluid scrolling experience along with other visual enhancements. The screen with faster refresh rate also means better experience on graphic-intensive games such as Asphalts 9 and PUBG Mobile.

Apart a faster screen, Apple iPhone 2020 is set to come with some important upgrades. According to reports, all models of Apple iPhone 12 series will feature OLED display. The camera module will also include a 3D depth sensor. Another big rumour is that Apple will restore Touch ID, albeit in a in-screen fingerprint format. The feature is expected to allow users to unlock the phone by tapping any part of the screen. You can also expect a more powerful A14 processor which is said to 5nm process based and is said to be manufactured by TSMC.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 16:50 IST