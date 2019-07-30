Apple iPhone 2020 to step up camera game with this important update

tech

It seems there’s more buzz around Apple’s iPhone 2020 models than the upcoming iPhone 11-series. The next year models are widely expected to come with some important upgrades such as OLED screen panels and 5G support. Ever reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now revealed that Apple’s 2020 iPhones will come with a 3D depth sensor. Also known as Time of Flight (ToF), the sensor is said to help deliver sharper portrait photos and augmented reality-driven features.

Kuo says at least two of iPhone 2020 models will have the 3D depth sensor. According to the analyst, ToF will help iPhone deliver higher quality photos. “We predict that three new 2H20 iPhone models will all be equipped with front Face ID, and two of the new models will provide rear ToF. We estimate that shipments of iPhone models equipped with front and rear VCSEL (front structure light and rear ToF) will be 45mn units in 2020,” he is quoted as saying.

Apple has long been rumoured to be working on a 3D depth camera for its iPhones. Earlier this year, a Reuters report said Apple will be using the VCSEL technology on its 2020 iPhone models. The technology is currently used by Apple for TrueDepth camera that powers features such as Face ID, Animoji and Portrait mode selfies.

A separate Bloomberg report earlier this year said that Sony had ramped up production of next-generation 3D sensors after getting interest from top firms including Apple.

“Cameras revolutionized phones, and based on what I’ve seen, I have the same expectation for 3D,” said Satoshi Yoshihara, head of Sony’s sensor division had said. “The pace will vary by field, but we’re definitely going to see adoption of 3D. I’m certain of it.’

Even though 3D sensors will be a big upgrade for iPhones, Apple will still be behind the competition in implementing the technology. Rival Huawei launched the 3D sensor on its Huawei P30 Pro smartphone. LG also uses a similar 3D sensor on its latest flagship phone, LG G8.

Apple is expected to improve cameras on its iPhone 2019 models as well. The company is expected to launch iPhone 11 with triple-rear cameras with the third sensor being an ultra-wide sensor.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 17:34 IST