e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Apple iPhone 2022 models to come with in-house 5G modem

Apple had stopped working with the leading 5G modem provider, Qualcomm, because of a dispute over its licensing fees.

tech Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:56 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Apple to integrate its own 5G modem in iPhones by 2022
Apple to integrate its own 5G modem in iPhones by 2022 (REUTERS)
         

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is planning to bring its own 5G modem in iPhones by the year 2022.

According to a recent report from Fast Company, Apple is expected to launch its first iPhone with a 5G modem by September 2020 with a Qualcomm chip inside.

To seize control of its 5G technology as soon as possible, Apple bought Intel’s modem business earlier this year to develop another piece of its hardware in-house without being dependent on partners.

According to the report, Apple’s development of the next-gen modem is likely led by Esin Terzioglu, who worked as Qualcomm’s Vice President of Engineering until he was hired by the iPhone maker in 2017.

Apple had stopped working with the leading 5G modem provider, Qualcomm, because of a dispute over its licensing fees. However, the legal war between the two tech giants settled in April at an undisclosed amount.

As part of the settlement, Apple agreed to buy Qualcomm’s 5G chips as well to use it as part of its 5G-enabled iPhone, which is scheduled for launch in 2020.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 17:56 IST

tags
top news
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
Team India creates world record with 11th straight series win at home
Team India creates world record with 11th straight series win at home
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
‘We will go for 3-0,’ Virat Kohli after world record win
‘We will go for 3-0,’ Virat Kohli after world record win
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech