Apple iPhone 6S available for Rs 21,999 on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:39 IST

Amazon’s annual Great Indian Festival kicked off on Sunday with massive discounts, exchange offers, and new product launches. There are additional bank offers and Amazon Pay cashback schemes as well to bring down the cost of the products. One of the best deals right now on Amazon is the iPhone 6S.

Apple’s four-year-old iPhone 6S 32GB model is now available for Rs 21,999 on the Amazon Great Indian Festival. With exchange, you can get up to Rs 9,000 off on the phone. The phone is also eligible for 10% instant discount up to Rs 2,000 via SBI Credit and Debit cards. You can also get the phone with no-cost EMI.

Even though the model is quite old, it could be a great option for those wanting to get started with Apple’s iOS ecosystem. It’s also the last Apple iPhone model to have 3.5mm headphone jack. Another highlight of Apple iPhone 6S is that it’s compatible with the latest iOS 13 version.

Apple iPhone 6S comes with front-facing TouchID fingerprint sensor. It has a 4.7-inch LCD IPS display. The smartphone runs on Apple A9 64-bit processor and M9 motion co-processor. Apple iPhone 6S sports 12-megapixel rear camera with 4K video recording support at 30fps and 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

If you have a higher budget, you may very well consider Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale offers on Apple iPhone XR and iPhone X. Apple iPhone X 64GB is available for Rs 44,999. With the bundled bank offer, you can get the iPhone X for Rs 40,999. The last year’s Apple iPhone XR is available on Flipkart for Rs 35,999 after the bank discount offer. The special Big Billion Days sale offer on iPhone XR is 40,000.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 10:38 IST