Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED editions launched

As expected, Apple has launched the (PRODUCT)RED editions of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. With this new launch, Apple continues its partnership with (PRODUCT)RED, an advocacy group dedicated to combating HIV/AIDS in Africa. Apple also launched a new (PRODUCT)RED Leather Folio for the iPhone X.

Commenting on the new launch, Gre Joswiak, Apple’s VP of product marketing, said, “This special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone features a stunning red and black color combination and also offers customers the opportunity to make an impact in fighting the spread of HIV and AIDS.”

Pricing and availability

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED will be available in two storage variants of 64GB and 256GB. iPhone 8 will be available at around Rs 67,940, while the Plus model will retail at Rs 81,500 approximately through Apple authorised resellers and select carriers.

The new iPhone editions will be available for pre-order from April 10 (Tuesday) and start shipping on April 13 in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, the UK and US. The new iPhones will be available to more countries later in April, and will launch in India sometime in May.

The (PRODUCT)RED iPhone X Leather Folio is priced at Rs 7,900, and will be available starting tomorrow.

Apple first announced the (PRODUCT)RED edition iPhones last March with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The smartphones flaunt a vibrant red aluminium finish as part of the partnership with (PRODUCT)RED charity.

(PRODUCT)RED editions of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch are also available.

Apple partnered with (RED) back in 2006 and has since contributed over $160 million to the Global Fund. As part of the programme, a portion of all (PRODUCT)RED purchases go to the Global Fund. Apple is also the largest corporate donor to the organisation.