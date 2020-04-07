Apple iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2020 gets a mention in Verizon’s smartphone trade-in page

tech

Apple iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2020’s leaks and rumours are overflowing from all corners these days. There has been enough evidence on the existence of the smartphone and we even have some idea on when it will be launching. However, just to re-confirm that the handset’s arrival is imminent, Verizon’s website has reportedly mentioned the unannounced iPhone on its ‘trade-in’ page. As spotted by tipster Jon Prosser, the handset is named as ‘iPhone 9’, which contradicts other leaks and claims of it being called as the iPhone SE (2020 version).

The screenshot of the page shared by Prosser states, “Eligible trade-in devices for up to $550 credit (You must select a Premium Unlimited plan to be eligible to get up to $550 credit, if you select the base unlimited plan you would only qualify for a max of $350): iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, X/XR/XS/XS Max, 8/8+, iPhone 9, GS10/10+/10e/GS10 5G, GS9/9+, Note 10/10+/10+5G, Note 9, Pixel 4/4XL, 3/3XL, V50, G8[...]”

Verizon slipped and mentioned the new "iPhone 9" on their trade-in page. 👀 pic.twitter.com/N1qkuFHN3i — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 5, 2020

However, in a follow-up tweet Prosser adds that this might not be the final name and that Verizon might just be guessing what it might be called.

One of the users has also posted a couple of screenshots of the popular case maker Rhinoshield’s Germany homepage that shows ‘iPhone 9’ cases listed already.

Apple iPhone 9 (SE) case listing. ( Rhinoshield Germany )

On a related note, the ‘Apple iPhone 9’ has also been spotted on JD.com China e-commerce website. The listing doesn’t say anything important such as key specifications or even what the phone looks like.

Rumours indicate the new iPhone could arrive on April 15. It was rumoured to launch in late March but that couldn’t happen due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Reports say that iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2020 may share iPhone 8’s design. However, the processor, camera and battery specifications may get an upgrade.