Apple iPhone 9 hands-on video shows an old school design

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 13:48 IST

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 9 at an event on March 31. Ahead of the official launch, we have seen a number of reports detailing the features that the company upcoming budget smartphone will come with. Now, a new hands-on video gives us a better look at the iPhone SE successor.

The video shared by a YouTube channel Sparrows News shows that upcoming iPhone 9 comes with an old school design -- thick bezels on top, which houses an earpiece and the phone’s Face ID camera, and at the bottom, which houses a giant home screen button with in-built Touch ID. The front design of the phone looks quite similar to the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5, which is unlike what reports have purported so far. For your reference, the iPhone 9 is tipped to get iPhone 8-esque design featuring slightly slimmer bezels on the top and bottom.

The iPhone in the video also shows that the phone has a lightning port at the bottom, which sits in the middle of the two speaker grille on either side. It also has an additional button on top of the power button on the right side, functionality of which remains unknown at the moment. The volume rockers and the mute button sit on the left side as expected.

That said, the iPhone 9 as seen in the video has some modern elements as well. For starters, the phone ditches the 3.5mm headphone jack just like the newer iPhones. Additionally, it comes with a metallic chassis and a frosted glass back in iPhone 11-like Green colour. It also has an iPhone XR-like single rear camera at the back with an LED flash.

It’s worth noting that if this video is correct, the iPhone SE successor may get a smaller 4-inch screen as compared to a 4.7-inch screen that reports in the past have talked about. Other features include A13 chipset and 4GB of RAM. It is expected to be priced around $399 (Rs 28,500 approximately).

Apple hasn’t confirmed anything yet. But with reports hinting towards a March launch event for iPhone 9, we should know the details very soon.