Apple iPhone 9/iPhone SE 2 mass production started: Report

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 12:56 IST

Apple reportedly cancelled the launch for its low-cost iPhone this month due to the coronavirus outbreak. iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 has now reportedly gone into mass production hinting at an imminent launch if not this month.

According to tech analyst John Prosser, mass production for the iPhone 9 has begun. Apple is also working with BYD in China to move production faster for its new iPhone. There’s no confirmation on this report but it does confirm that Apple is still on track to launch the iPhone 9. There have been reports suggesting the iPhone SE 2 launch has been moved from Q1 to Q2. Nevertheless, we still expect to see an iPhone SE 2 or iPhone in the coming months.

A recent report also revealed an iPhone 9 Plus in the making along with the iPhone 9. The new low-cost iPhone series is said to run on the A13 Bionic chipset which also powers the iPhone 11 models. The iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus are also expected to house a Home button with support for Touch ID. There will be no Face ID authentication for the upcoming iPhones.

The report also confirmed past leaks on how the iPhone 9 will look like. Apple will go for an older design similar to the iPhone 8 with the Touch ID button. There will be premium features though like Apple Pay, scanning NFC tags in the background and Express Transit. These features were introduced on the iPhone XS and above.

The latest buzz on iPhone 9 also comes shortly after Apple launched updated models of the iPad Pro and MacBook Air.