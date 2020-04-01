e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Apple iPhone 9 latest rumour says the affordable iPhone will launch on April 15

Apple iPhone 9 latest rumour says the affordable iPhone will launch on April 15

Apple iPhone 9 was expected to launch at the company’s March event which got cancelled. New rumour claims the phone will launch on April 15.

tech Updated: Apr 01, 2020 12:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
iPhone 9 will go on sale from April 22.
iPhone 9 will go on sale from April 22.(Apple)
         

Apple was expected to showcase its iPhone SE successor, dubbed as iPhone 9, at its annual March event. With the event cancelled, the iPhone 9 release was said to be delayed indefinitely. In the last couple of days, iPhone 9 launch rumours have returned. The latest rumour claims the phone will launch on April 15.

According to leakster Jon Presser, Apple iPhone 9 will be announced on April 15 and will go on sale from April 22. He cautioned that there could be change in the plans as “we’re in the middle of a pandemic.”

The latest rumour follows up on the last one which claimed iPhone 9 could be announced later this week. MacRumors reported that the iPhone 9 cases had already begun appearing on the e-commerce platforms in the US.

 

It’s worth noting that many smartphone companies have deferred their official launches as the big smartphone markets around the world including India are grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic. As far as Apple goes, the company has reportedly contemplated delaying its iPhone 12 flagship series by up to three months.

iPhone 9

Apple’s iPhone SE successor has already been leaked multiple times. The phone is said to be based on the iPhone 8 series but with the latest features and specifications.

According to reports, Apple iPhone 9 will have a 4.7-inch display. The phone is likely to have the TouchID, the fingerprint sensor which was replaced by Apple with FaceID since iPhone X.

The phone is said to come with A13 Bionic chipset that is coupled with either 64GB or 128GB storage space.

tags
top news
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
‘Excuses’: 5 things minister Mukhtar Naqvi said on Nizamuddin event
‘Excuses’: 5 things minister Mukhtar Naqvi said on Nizamuddin event
Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared: Manish Sisodia
Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared: Manish Sisodia
After mega-merger effective today, six banks will cease to exist
After mega-merger effective today, six banks will cease to exist
The greatest T20I innings ever. Period
The greatest T20I innings ever. Period
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
National lockdown takes mammoth toll on Maruti Suzuki sales in March
National lockdown takes mammoth toll on Maruti Suzuki sales in March
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech