Apple iPhone 9 latest rumour says the affordable iPhone will launch on April 15

tech

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 12:59 IST

Apple was expected to showcase its iPhone SE successor, dubbed as iPhone 9, at its annual March event. With the event cancelled, the iPhone 9 release was said to be delayed indefinitely. In the last couple of days, iPhone 9 launch rumours have returned. The latest rumour claims the phone will launch on April 15.

According to leakster Jon Presser, Apple iPhone 9 will be announced on April 15 and will go on sale from April 22. He cautioned that there could be change in the plans as “we’re in the middle of a pandemic.”

The latest rumour follows up on the last one which claimed iPhone 9 could be announced later this week. MacRumors reported that the iPhone 9 cases had already begun appearing on the e-commerce platforms in the US.

iPhone 9 update 👀



Per an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is now preparing for an April release.



Tentative dates:

- Announcement on April 15

- Shipments on April 22



Keep in mind: we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and things could change.



Fingers crossed 🤞 pic.twitter.com/egz8UWXd9F — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 31, 2020

It’s worth noting that many smartphone companies have deferred their official launches as the big smartphone markets around the world including India are grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic. As far as Apple goes, the company has reportedly contemplated delaying its iPhone 12 flagship series by up to three months.

iPhone 9

Apple’s iPhone SE successor has already been leaked multiple times. The phone is said to be based on the iPhone 8 series but with the latest features and specifications.

According to reports, Apple iPhone 9 will have a 4.7-inch display. The phone is likely to have the TouchID, the fingerprint sensor which was replaced by Apple with FaceID since iPhone X.

The phone is said to come with A13 Bionic chipset that is coupled with either 64GB or 128GB storage space.