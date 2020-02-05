Apple iPhone 9 leaked video shows how Apple’s upcoming iPhone in four new colours

tech

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 13:28 IST

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 9 in March this year. Ahead of the official launch, numerous reports have detailed exactly what we should expect from the company’s upcoming budget smartphone. Now a new report puts a face to all reports.

According to the video that comes as a courtesy of YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone the iPhone SE successor will come with thick bezels on the sides. It will come with a thick chin that houses a physical home screen button. The new report is in agreement with older reports that have hinted that Apple will ditch Face ID in the iPhone SE 2 (or the iPhone 9) to opt for a fingerprint sensor that is built into the phone’s home screen button.

The video also shows that the company will ditch the notch, a trend that it started with the launch of the iPhone X back in 2017, and opt for an iPhone 8-like top panel that houses the front camera and an earpiece. The video says that the upcoming iPhone will have an LCD display and a glass back.It will sport a single rear camera module at the back and that it will be powered by the company’s A13 Bionic chipset, that powers the company’s 2019 iPhone models.

The overall design is in sync with all the reports that we have heard in the past. But there’s something more in the video for those who have been waiting for Apple to launch a successor to its compact iPhone SE.

As per the new report, the iPhone SE successor will be available in four classic colours. Apart from the Black, White and Red colour variants, the upcoming iPhone 9 will be available in a Jet Black colour variant, which is brighter and shinier than the Black colour variant that is shown in the video.

Furthermore, the report says that the upcoming smartphone will be priced at $399 (Rs 28,400 approximately). However, it makes no mention of the phone’s memory. Several reports in the past have hinted that the iPhone SE 2 will come in a 64GB variant that is priced at $399 and a 128GB variant that is priced at $499 (Rs 35,555 approximately). That said, Apple hasn’t confirmed the details yet. So, we will have to wait for an official word from the company to say anything with certainty.