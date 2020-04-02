e-paper
Apple iPhone 9 may launch on April 15, iOS 13.4.5 hints inclusion of CarKey feature

A tipster not only reveals the possible launch date of iPhone 9 but the latest iOS dev version, iOS 13.4.5 also drops a hint that a new iPhone may launch within this month.

tech Updated: Apr 02, 2020 10:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A tipster not only reveals the possible launch date of iPhone 9 but the latest iOS dev version, iOS 13.4.5 also drops a hint that a new iPhone may launch within this month. (Picjumbo)
         

Looks like Apple’s much anticipated iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE2 might become a reality this month as more evidence of its existence hits the web. We have already seen the alleged cases of iPhone 9 but now, a tipster not only reveals the possible launch date but the latest iOS version, iOS 13.4.5 dev preview also drops a hint that a new iPhone may launch within this month.

As per the tipster Jon Prosser, the iPhone 9 could launch as soon as April 15, which if true, will surely hamper other smartphone launches confirmed for the same time. The smartphone that was rumoured to launch late last month, may start shipping from April 22, which is a week after the April 15 date. This is nothing new for Apple as the company has always been shipping its new devices a week after the unveiling.

Also read: Foxconn says 5G iPhone can still launch this fall

However, Prosser does mention in his tweet that since we all are in the middle of a pandemic, the launch date could possibly change in future.

He added that Apple is also shipping Macs to users so they can help with the launch, something that was later confirmed by Bloomberg.

In one of the latest tweets, Prosser also posted an image claiming to show the ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protectors showing up on Target employee UPC scanners and the system. The list mentions the screen protectors to be compatible with ‘iPhone 9’ as well.

In a separate report by 9to5Mac the iOS 13.4.5, which was recently rolled out, also hits at the launch of a new iPhone. Although the string of codes in iOS 13.4.5 doesn’t mention the name of the smartphone, it does reveal about the CarKey API feature. While CarKey API is not new, for the first time the codes mention that the feature will work with an iPhone that has TouchID installed. This is said to be the upcoming iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2.

For those unaware, CarKey API is said to let users unlock, lock and start their connected smart cars using the iPhone and Apple Watch. Previously leaked iOS 14 codes have also hinted towards the existence of an ‘iPhone 9 Plus’ model.

