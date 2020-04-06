Apple iPhone 9 now spotted on China’s JD.com

tech

Apple iPhone 9 rumours have intensified over the last couple of weeks despite the phone having been a no show so far. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on JD.com, a China-based e-commerce site.

The listing doesn’t say anything important such as key specifications or even what the phone looks like. The name “iPhone 9” suggests the phone will not be called ‘iPhone SE 2’ as rumoured earlier.

Apple has long been rumoured to launch the iPhone SE successor this year. The phone was expected to be showcased at the company’s annual March event. With the event getting cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the iPhone 9 launch seems to have been deferred as well.

That said, Apple iPhone 9 is going to be based on the iPhone 8 model but with the latest specifications and features.

According to reports, Apple iPhone 9 will come with the TouchID, the fingerprint-based biometric which was replaced by FaceID in the iPhone X and above. The phone is said to come with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. As said earlier, iPhone 9 will have the latest specifications. It’s expected to come with the A13 processor.

A recent leak claimed the iPhone SE successor will be available in white, black, and red colour options. The phone is said to come in as many as three storage variants – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

As far as pricing goes, the iPhone 9 will be priced around Rs 45,000 which is roughly the current price of iPhone X.