Apple iPhone 9 Plus in the works along with iPhone 9, iOS 14 code reveals

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 10:00 IST

There have been several reports on a new low-cost iPhone 9/iPhone SE 2 which was expected to launch this month. Turns out Apple is working on another iPhone possibly iPhone 9 Plus which would most likely debut with the iPhone 9.

9to5Mac found several details of an iPhone 9 Plus along with the iPhone 9 on iOS 14 code. Both the iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus will run on the A13 Bionic chipset. The report also reveals the new iPhones will indeed house a Home button which was discontinued after the iPhone 8 series. With a Home button, the iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus will support Touch ID for biometric authentication. Face ID will be one premium feature the new iPhones will lack.

But the iPhone 9 series will be able to use Apple Pay, scan NFC tags in the background and come with the Express Transit feature as well. These features are available on the iPhone XS and above. There’s no mention of the screen size of the iPhone 9 Plus although we know it will be bigger than the iPhone 9.

As for the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, it has been rumoured to feature a 4.7-inch LCD display. Apple could launch it in two storage variants of 64GB and 128GB. The low-cost iPhone is also expected to be priced around $399 (Rs 28,500 approx) which is the same price the iPhone SE launched at.

The iPhone SE 2 was first expected to launch at Apple’s annual March event which was reportedly cancelled due to coronavirus fears. Apple is still rumoured to unveil a new MacBook and iPad Pro this week.