Apple iPhone 9 successor to sport a side mounted fingerprint sensor

tech

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 13:54 IST

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE successor, the Apple iPhone 9, in March this year. Ahead of the official launch, reports have already hinted as to what we should expect from the phone. Now, a new report shares details about the smartphone that will succeed the iPhone 9 (or the iPhone SE 2).

According to Tianfeng Securities analyst Guo Mingxuan (via GizChina) the iPhone 9 successor, the iPhone 10, will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor when it is launched in the first half of 2021.

The iPhone 9, which is expected to launch in March, is likely to come with a 4.7-inch display that is coupled with an iPhone 8-like design. The phone is expected to ditch the Face ID in favour of the fingerprint scanner that is housed inside the phone’s home button. The new report says that while Apple will stick to a 4.7-inch display, it will move the fingerprint sensor to the side, which in turn would give more screen space to the users.

This report is in line to what noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo predicted for the 2021 budget iPhone models. Kuo says that apart from getting a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the iPhone 9 successor will get an LCD display with a capacitive touch screen. He also says that the next-generation budget iPhone will get a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch display.

ALSO READ: Apple supplier Wistron to assemble key iPhone component in India: Report

As far as the iPhone 9 is concerned, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to be powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset, which also powers the company’s 2019 iPhone models. The iPhone SE successor is likely to get 3GB of RAM that is coupled with either 64GB or 128GB storage space. It is expected to cost around $475 (Rs 33,880 approximately).