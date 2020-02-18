Apple iPhone 9 to reportedly launch on March 31, sale date revealed as well

tech

The Apple iPhone 9 has long been rumoured to be launched in the first half of 2020. But none of the reports in the past have detailed the exact timeline of launch. But now a new report changes that.

According to a report by a German site iphone-ticker.de, the iPhone SE successor will be launched at Apple’s March 31 event. The report further states that the iPhone SE 2 (aka iPhone 9) will go on sale on April 3.

If this report is true, the launch of the upcoming budget iPhone will be in line with what Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo has predicted in his reports in the past. For your reference, Kuo predicted that iPhone SE 2 will be launched in the first quarter of the year. It also means that iPhone lovers will not have to wait until the company’s June event, that is, WWDC, to buy the budget iPhone.

As far as Apple Spring event is concerned, the company usually reserves the event for its services. Last year, the company introduced the Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and the Apple Card at its March 25 event. If the new report is to be believed, this year, the company could launch the iPhone 9 and make announcements regarding its services at its upcoming spring event.

Apple, however, hasn’t made any formal announcement in this regard yet.

If you are curious as to what all features the iPhone 9 will come with, here a quick brief for you: the iPhone 9 will feature a design that is similar to the iPhone 8. It will ditch Face ID to opt for Touch ID that is embedded in the phone’s home screen button. It will be powered by the A13 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 11 series and it will be available in 64GB and 128GB memory variants. The budget iPhone is expected to be priced around $399 (Rs 28,500 approximately).