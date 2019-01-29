Apple iPhone FaceTime privacy bug: How to disable video-calling feature

iPhone users are no longer able to make group video calls from FaceTime after a major privacy bug was discovered in the default app. The privacy bug allowed callers to hear and even view the recipient even though latter hasn’t received the call. Apple has promised to fix the bug through a software update later this week.

According to 9to5, the UI on FaceTime makes it look like other person has already joined the call but it’s actually just ringing on their iPhone. It also pointed out that if a third person in a group call taps on Power button on their lock screen, others can still their video.

Until the software fix is rolled out, Apple has disabled group FaceTime video calling feature from the server side. “We’re aware of this issue and have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week,” said a company spokesperson.

As Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey suggests, users can also disable the FaceTime feature altogether from their iPhones to stay safe.

How to disable group FaceTime on your iPhone

Open Settings on your iPhone.

Scroll down > tap on the FaceTime icon.

Tap on the toggle to mute the feature.

On your Mac

Launch the FaceTime application on your Mac device.

Click on “FaceTime” from the Menu.

Click on “Turn off FaceTime” and exit.

Note that you can also delete the application from your phone. Simply long press on the mobile app icon and then tap on the cross icon and confirm deletion. Even if you have deleted the FaceTime app, you can still make and receive FaceTime calls via Contacts and Phone apps.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 17:14 IST