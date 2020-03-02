e-paper
Apple iPhone’s camera supplier LG Innotek shuts factory due to Coronavirus

LG Innotek is one of the major suppliers for Apple iPhones and therefore the question does arise if this will impact iPhone sales in a big way or not

tech Updated: Mar 02, 2020 18:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man takes a photograph using his iPhone of members of the public entering a new Apple store during the official opening in Beijing. Reuters/David Gray
A man takes a photograph using his iPhone of members of the public entering a new Apple store during the official opening in Beijing. Reuters/David Gray(Reuters/David Gray)
         

Apple might be facing a bit of a hiccup in the production of latest iPhones as the device’s camera supplier, LG Innotek has shut one of its factories in South Korea. The factory, as reported by Reuters, has been shut due to a positive case of Coronavirus. The factory is located in Gumi, South Korea and is close to Daegu where most Coronavirus cases have been detected. It has also been reported that the plant will be closed on Monday for disinfection.

Although LG Innotek is one of the major suppliers for Apple iPhones, it still stays a question if the factory shut down will impact the iPhone sales in a big way or not. Apple has not yet given a comment on this. However, the report states that if the shutdown is for a brief time period, it won’t affect the supply as such.

Also read: Coronavirus outbreak could offset Apple’s timeline for iPhone 12

Apple CEO Tim Cook also seems to have a positive approach on this. In a recent interview with Fox Business, Cook said that China seems to be getting hold of Coronavirus. “it feels to me that China is getting the coronavirus under control,” he said. The firm is said to have started sending care packages to those affected in the Hubei and Wenzhou provinces.

Meanwhile, Apple has increased the prices of select iPhones in India. The company has revised the price to offset the increase in BCD rate and withdrawal of earlier exemption from BCD / Social Welfare Surcharge as per the Union Budget 2020-21. The price revision has come into effect from today. The official Apple website also reflects the updated prices.

It is worth noting that Apple has increased prices of its select handsets – iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. This, however, doesn’t impact iPhone XR and iPhone 11, which happen to be Apple’s top-selling smartphones in the country. Here is the complete price list.

