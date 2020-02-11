Apple iPhone SE 2 cases already up for pre-orders

tech

Apple is highly expected to launch its low-cost iPhone later this March. There have been rumours and leaks on this iPhone’s specifications and design. But one thing that is uncertain is the iPhone’s name. Apple is expected to go for iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2. Case makers have decided on the iPhone SE 2 name for now as it opens pre-orders for the iPhone’s case.

Some cases for the low-cost iPhone have already shown up on Amazon and from Totallee. Both platforms advertise the cases for an “iPhone SE 2”. Totallee has also opened pre-orders for the iPhone SE 2 case. These cases have been designed based on leaks of the upcoming iPhone. Going by this design, iPhone 9 would be the ideal name but its low-cost tag puts it as the iPhone SE’s successor.

One would look at the iPhone SE 2 case and assume it’s the iPhone 8. This is what has been rumoured for the low-cost iPhone to feature a dated design like the iPhone 8 with a 4.7-inch display and a single rear camera. The iPhone 9 is also expected to feature thick bezels on top and bottom including the Touch ID button.

Although its design will be dated, the iPhone SE 2’s internals will be high-end. Rumours suggest Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset powering the iPhone 9. This is the same chipset available on the iPhone 11 series. More expected specs on the iPhone SE 2 include 3GB of RAM and storage options of 64GB and 128GB.

Apple is rumoured to price the iPhone 9 at $399 which translates to roughly Rs 28,500 approx. Mass production for this iPhone is said to begin this month with the launch happening mid-March.