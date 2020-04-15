e-paper
Apple iPhone SE 2: Chinese retailer teases the new iPhone launch for today

Apple iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 is expected to launch tonight. Here’s what you need to know.

tech Updated: Apr 15, 2020 18:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple’s iPhone SE 2 is coming soon
Apple’s iPhone SE 2 is coming soon(REUTERS)
         

Apple is expected to announce the long-awaited iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 launch today. Ahead of the official release, Chinese retailer Suning has begun advertising a new iPhone launch today.

Pointed out by Jon Presser, listing on the e-commerce doesn’t reveal anything significant about the phone except for the name. It’s worth noting that Apple’s new iPhone has been rumoured as iPhone SE 2, iPhone SE 2020, and even iPhone 9.

Apple’s iPhone SE 2 is rumoured as the new affordable iPhone from the company. The smartphone is likely to borrow design elements from the iPhone 8 series but with subtle upgradations. Touch ID is also likely to make a comeback on the iPhones.

 

As far as specifications go, iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 is rumoured to come with A13 Bionic chip which is available on the latest iPhone 11 phones.

Apple iPhone SE 2 is expected to have a 4.7-inch LCD display and single rear and front cameras.

Since it’d be an affordable iPhone, Apple is likely to keep the prices lower than the current price of iPhone X. Rumours suggest it could be available for a starting price of $399 (Rs 30,400 approximately).

