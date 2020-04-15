Apple iPhone SE 2 could launch today: Here’s what to expect

tech

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 09:41 IST

Apple is highly expected to launch its low-cost iPhone later today. The iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 launch has been predicted by Apple analysts to take place today. This will be Apple’s second low-cost iPhone after the iPhone SE which it launched back in 2016.

The iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 has been rumoured for months now with its specs and design already leaked. Apple was expected to launch iPhone SE 2 on March 31 but the event was reportedly cancelled. A mid-April launch or April 15 to be precise is on the cards now for the iPhone SE 2020. Based on rumours, leaks and reports, here’s what you can expect from the new iPhone.

Name

This is something that hasn’t been settled yet. There have been reports suggesting iPhone 9, while others saying that it will be called iPhone SE 2. Despite multiple rumours and leaks, the final moniker for this iPhone hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Specs

iPhone SE 2 is expected to be powered by the A13 Bionic chipset which is also used on the iPhone 11 series. It could come with 3GB of RAM and storage options of 64GB and 128GB. More details on the iPhone SE 2 include a 4.7-inch LCD display, single rear and selfie cameras.

Design

One shouldn’t expect much from the design of iPhone SE 2 going by the leaked renders. It will feature a dated design similar to the iPhone 8 along with a Touch ID button. The fingerprint sensor will be embedded in the Touch ID. With a design similar to the iPhone 8, the iPhone 9 moniker seems plausible. In terms of colour variants, iPhone SE 2 could come in silver, grey and gold.

Price

iPhone SE 2 could launch at the same price its predecessor launched in 2016. This would make its starting price $399 (Rs 30,400) for the base model. If not the exact price, the iPhone SE 2 could launch somewhere around this highlighting the fact that it is a low-cost iPhone.