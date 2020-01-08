e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Tech / Apple iPhone SE 2 image renders show frosted glass design and a single rear camera

Apple iPhone SE 2 image renders show frosted glass design and a single rear camera

The upcoming iPhone SE 2 is likely to come with a frosted glass back and a stainless steel chassis. It is likely to sport a single rear camera that is similar to the iPhone XR.

tech Updated: Jan 08, 2020 10:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple iPhone SE 2 will come with a single rear camera.
Apple iPhone SE 2 will come with a single rear camera.(OnLeaks/iGeekBlog)
         

Apple is expected to launch the successor to its iPhone SE this year. Several reports have in the past have hinted that iPhone SE 2, which could be launched as iPhone 9, would come with a design that is similar to the iPhone 8. Now, the first leak-based images of the upcoming budget iPhone have surfaced online. These images give us a closer look into the design of the iPhone SE 2. Before you ask, there are differences.

But first, the similarities.

The image renders reveal that the iPhone SE 2 will sport a 4.7-inch screen and measure 138.5 x 67.4 x 7.8mm, which is the same as the iPhone 8 that was launched back in 2017. The phone will sport a single camera at the back, presumably which it has borrowed from the widely popular iPhone XR.

On the front too, the iPhone SE successor looks quite similar to its predecessor. It has large bezels on the top and bottom. These bezels house a selfie camera and an earpiece on top and TouchID on the bottom.

Now, the differences.

The new images, which come as a courtesy of tipster @OnLeaks in collaboration with iGeek blog, show that the iPhone SE 2 will sport frosted glass at the back that is similar to the iPhone 11 Pro. The iPhone 8, on the other hand, comes with a glossy finish. The chassis of the phone appears to be made of stainless steel and it appears quite similar to the one that we have seen in the iPhone XS.

ALSO READ: Hey Apple fans, Apple might give you 2 cheap iPhones in 2020!

The report also states that the phone could feature support for wireless charging. However, Apple hasn’t confirmed anything yet. So we will keep our fingers crossed as far as this one is concerned.

Beyond that, the iPhone SE 2 is expected to be powered by A13 Bionic chipset that is coupled with 3GB RAM. The phone is likely to be available in 64GB and 128GB memory variants.

tags
top news
All 170 on board Ukrainian plane killed after crash in Iran: Report
All 170 on board Ukrainian plane killed after crash in Iran: Report
Iran fires dozen missiles at 2 US military bases in Iraq. Then a warning
Iran fires dozen missiles at 2 US military bases in Iraq. Then a warning
‘Avoid non-essential travel to Iraq’, India in advisory to its nationals
‘Avoid non-essential travel to Iraq’, India in advisory to its nationals
On JNU V-C’s ‘put the past behind’ advice to students, Chidambaram’s twist
On JNU V-C’s ‘put the past behind’ advice to students, Chidambaram’s twist
‘One guy will be a surprise package’: Kohli on India’s T20 World Cup squad
‘One guy will be a surprise package’: Kohli on India’s T20 World Cup squad
Mercedes rolls up sleeves to bring in slew of new models in India in 2020
Mercedes rolls up sleeves to bring in slew of new models in India in 2020
Australia to kill up to 10,000 camels amid wildfires : Report
Australia to kill up to 10,000 camels amid wildfires : Report
Virat Kohli breaks du Plessis’ world record in Indore T20I
Virat Kohli breaks du Plessis’ world record in Indore T20I
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech