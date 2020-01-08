Apple iPhone SE 2 image renders show frosted glass design and a single rear camera

tech

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 10:48 IST

Apple is expected to launch the successor to its iPhone SE this year. Several reports have in the past have hinted that iPhone SE 2, which could be launched as iPhone 9, would come with a design that is similar to the iPhone 8. Now, the first leak-based images of the upcoming budget iPhone have surfaced online. These images give us a closer look into the design of the iPhone SE 2. Before you ask, there are differences.

But first, the similarities.

The image renders reveal that the iPhone SE 2 will sport a 4.7-inch screen and measure 138.5 x 67.4 x 7.8mm, which is the same as the iPhone 8 that was launched back in 2017. The phone will sport a single camera at the back, presumably which it has borrowed from the widely popular iPhone XR.

On the front too, the iPhone SE successor looks quite similar to its predecessor. It has large bezels on the top and bottom. These bezels house a selfie camera and an earpiece on top and TouchID on the bottom.

Now, the differences.

The new images, which come as a courtesy of tipster @OnLeaks in collaboration with iGeek blog, show that the iPhone SE 2 will sport frosted glass at the back that is similar to the iPhone 11 Pro. The iPhone 8, on the other hand, comes with a glossy finish. The chassis of the phone appears to be made of stainless steel and it appears quite similar to the one that we have seen in the iPhone XS.

The report also states that the phone could feature support for wireless charging. However, Apple hasn’t confirmed anything yet. So we will keep our fingers crossed as far as this one is concerned.

Beyond that, the iPhone SE 2 is expected to be powered by A13 Bionic chipset that is coupled with 3GB RAM. The phone is likely to be available in 64GB and 128GB memory variants.