Apple iPhone SE 2: Kuo reveals more details about the upcoming affordable iPhone

As news of Apple’s iPhone SE 2 plans revived, more reports and rumours have showed up adding fuel to it. Apple is expected to launch the second generation iPhone SE which is currently dubbed ‘iPhone SE 2’ in the first quarter of 2020.

According to Apple analyst Min-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) iPhone SE 2 will feature a liquid crystal polymer (LCP) antenna design. This LCP design on iPhone SE 2 will help improve wireless transmission. Kuo further notes that Career Technologies and Murata Manufacturing will supply Apple the LCP antenna components in early 2020.

Another report by The Elec states that Apple has roped in LG as the supplier for the LCD display on iPhone SE 2. The report also corroborates Kuo’s earlier statement of Apple launching iPhone SE 2 early next year. The new affordable iPhone from Apple will most likely arrive by the end of the first quarter. In terms of pricing, Kuo predicts iPhone SE 2 will retail at a starting price of $399 (Rs 28,300) in the US.

Kuo’s additional details for the iPhone SE 2 include a similar design to the iPhone 8 with a 4.7-inch LCD display and a Touch ID button. iPhone SE 2 will however be a powerful under the hood running the latest A13 Bionic chip which runs on the iPhone 11 series. In terms of storage, Apple could launch iPhone SE 2 with 64GB and 128GB variants. Colour options for the iPhone SE 2 are expected to be Space Gray, silver and red.

