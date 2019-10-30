e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Apple iPhone SE 2: Kuo shares new details about the upcoming affordable iPhone

Apple iPhone SE 2 is set to launch in March 2020. Here’s everything we know about the phone so far.

tech Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple iPhone SE is coming soon
Apple iPhone SE is coming soon(Apple)
         

Apple has long been rumoured to be working on an iPhone SE successor. Dubbed as iPhone SE 2, the new phone is said to be Apple’s answer to affordable premium phones from the likes of Google, Samsung and others. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple iPhone SE 2 is on course for official launch in March-end next year.

Kuo also said that Apple iPhone SE 2 will enter mass production in January next year. According to the anslyst, iPhone SE 2 is aimed at consumers who are still stuck to old-gen iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S. Kuo believes this user base will drive the iPhone SE 2 sales which he speculates to be around 2-4 million shipments.

He also said that Apple iPhone SE 2 could be priced around $399 (Rs 28,000 approximately), making it the cheapest iPhone. It is worth noting that Apple has tweaked its pricing strategy of late. It launched the new iPhone 11 at a lower launch price than Apple iPhone XR’s. The new pricing strategy has helped Apple regain grounds in emerging markets.

As far as specs go, iPhone SE 2 will retain the compact design even as the newer Apple phones have grown in dimensions. The iPhone SE successor is expected to come with an iPhone 8-like design. According to Kuo, the iPhone SE 2 will feature a 4.7-inch display, with A13 processor, 3GB of RAM. The smartphone will reportedly come in 64GB and 128GB variants. It will also sport a Home Button. The phone will have just single camera unit. According to reports, Apple iPhone SE 2 will come with LG’s LCD display. The phone will also skip 3D Touch as well.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 14:11 IST

