Apple iPhone SE 2 latest leak reveals launch details

tech

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 12:21 IST

Rumours, leaks and reports on the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 2 have been doing the rounds for weeks now. Details revealed so far give a fair idea on what to expect from the affordable iPhone. A new report now suggests that the iPhone SE 2 will go into production in February 2020.

According to Barclay analysts (via Mac Rumors) iPhone SE 2 is in the works and the production for the affordable iPhone will begin in February. Although around the same time but the production timeline is extended as analyst Ming Chi-Kuo had first predicted it for January. But this does corroborate past reports of Apple launching the iPhone SE 2 in March.

This is also in line with the launch timeline of the iPhone SE in March 2016. With production starting in February, iPhone SE 2 will most likely go on sale in March. Kuo had also predicted that sales for iPhone SE 2 could be around 2-4 million unit shipments. In terms of pricing, iPhone SE 2 is predicted to start at $399 (Rs 28,000 approx) in the US.

In terms of design, Apple iPhone SE 2 is said to carry the same design as the iPhone 8. Apple is also expected to retain the Touch ID button, a feature no longer available in the new iPhones. iPhone SE 2 may have a dated design but its specs will be flagship level. iPhone SE 2 could be powered by Apple’s A13 chipset which also powers the iPhone 11 series.

iPhone SE 2 is expected to come with 3GB of RAM and storage options of 64GB and 128GB. The upcoming iPhone will have a single rear camera. It is also expected to feature an LCD display which would be manufactured by LG.