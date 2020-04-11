Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect

tech

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 07:11 IST

Apple iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 has been one of the most talked about phones in the past few weeks. The new low-cost iPhone was first expected to launch on March 31, which then moved to April 3 and is now rumoured to debut on April 15. iPhone SE 2 has also been leaked multiple times with its specs and design almost revealed in entirety.

The final moniker hasn’t been settled on yet as conflicting reports suggest iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 9 as well. But we do know that this will be a low-cost iPhone and the second one from Apple. It will succeed the 2016 iPhone SE which was packed high-end but with a dated design. As for the iPhone SE 2 here’s all that you can expect.

iPhone 9 update 👀



Per an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is now preparing for an April release.



Tentative dates:

- Announcement on April 15

- Shipments on April 22



Keep in mind: we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and things could change.



Fingers crossed 🤞 pic.twitter.com/egz8UWXd9F — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 31, 2020

Price

Price will be the highlight of this iPhone since it will cost less than iPhones normally do. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone SE 2 will be available at a starting price of $399 (Rs 30,400). This is the same price iPhone SE launched in 2016, and Apple could be opting for the same price this time as well.

Design

There have been many leaks and renders highlighting the design of the iPhone 9. It will feature a dated design looking similar to the iPhone 8. Apple will also include the Touch ID button on the iPhone 9 meaning no Face ID for this iPhone. Colour options for the iPhone 9 are said to be silver, grey and gold.

Specs

Coming to the important bit, the iPhone SE 2 is highly expected to run on the A13 Bionic chipset. This is the same chipset powering the iPhone 11 series. iPhone SE 2 is also expected to pack 3GB of RAM and storage options of 64GB and 128GB. Up front, the iPhone SE 2 will feature a 4.7-inch display which will most likely be an LCD screen.