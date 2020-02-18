Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on March 31: Five things you need to know

tech

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 19:14 IST

Apple had been long rumoured to launch its low-cost iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 in March. A new report earlier today said the iPhone 9 will launch on March 31. Another report from Bloomberg said Apple is indeed on course to launch the iPhone 9 despite the Coronavirus impact.

Anyone who follows Apple would know that new iPhones launch in the month of September. But this upcoming iPhone is different from the annual flagship series. With multiple reports hinting at the launch of iPhone 9, we take a look at five key things about this new Apple product.

Apple’s second low-cost iPhone

This new iPhone is being touted as Apple’s second low-cost iPhone and successor to the iPhone SE launched in 2016. With the iPhone SE, Apple offered an iPhone with a powerful internals but with a dated design. Apple is expected to follow the same strategy with the iPhone SE 2 as well.

Dated design

The design of the iPhone SE 2 has so far rumoured to be dated. Apple is expected to use the iPhone 8’s design with the Touch ID button for the iPhone SE 2. The iPhone 8 which launched in 2017 has thick bezels on top and bottom. It would obviously be weird to see an iPhone in 2020 with a three-year-old design but Apple could make some changes to it.

Affordable price tag

The iPhone 9 will be low-cost compared to the premium iPhones. According to rumours, the iPhone 9 will start at $399 (Rs 28,600) for the base model. The price will vary in different markets and it will cost higher in India, at least. This is also the same price the original iPhone SE launched at and for the 16GB variant. The iPhone SE successor is however expected to start with 32GB as the base model.

Comeback of the Touch ID button?

Other than the hardware, the one premium feature the iPhone 9 could get is Face ID. Apple introduced Face ID with the iPhone X in 2018 and it is the only biometric authentication used on iPhones so far. Rumours are however contradictory as many suggest the iPhone 9 will come with the Touch ID physical button.

Apple’s spring event

Apple’s first event of the year takes place in spring sometime around March. Here, Apple launches products like new iPads and even MacBooks. The iPhone SE 2 is expected to launch at Apple’s spring event in March. Notably, the iPhone SE was also unveiled in March. In addition to the iPhone SE 2, Apple is expected to launch a new iPad Pro, AirTags, Bluetooth headphones, wireless charging mat and MacBooks as well.