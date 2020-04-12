Apple iPhone SE 2 launch still on track, iPhone 12 could get delayed: Report

tech

Apple’s iPhone 12 launch schedule could be delayed this year. However, Apple could still be on track to launch the rumoured iPhone SE 2 on April 15. This is according to Apple analyst Jeff Pu who shared details on the launch timeline for iPhones this year, Mac Rumors reported.

Apple’s iPhone 12 is expected to feature four models. The Engineering Verification Test (EVT) stage for the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models is said to have been extended by two weeks pushing it to the end of April. For the high-end 6.7-inch iPhone 12, the EVT stage has been extended to mid-May. This could result in a delay for the launch of the most expensive iPhone 12.

Pu predicts the 5.4-inch and two 6.1-inch models will launch as scheduled in September this year. But the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 will be delayed to October. This will however be similar to what Apple did in 2018 when it launched iPhone XS and XS Max in September followed by iPhone XR in October.

The iPhone SE 2 is however expected to launch as rumoured by mid-April. The current launch date prediction for iPhone SE 2 is April 15 which is just two days away. Apple was first expected to launch its low-cost iPhone at the end of March but it was reportedly postponed due to Covid-19. But the launch still appears to be on track.

iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 is expected to come with a 4.7-inch LCD display, Touch ID button, A13 Bionic chipset and 3GB of RAM. It is also highly expected to sport an iPhone 8-like dated design.