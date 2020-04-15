Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched: Specs, prices and all details

tech

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 21:09 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the smartphone space and Apple is one of the top companies to be hit by the pandemic along with all the others. With revenues projections already lowered and key markets under lockdown, the company is betting on a new smartphone to make 2020 work in its favour.

The iPhone SE 2020, or the iPhone 9, is a mix of nostalgia and modern specs – a combo that will keep its loyalists happy. The new phone also takes the baton from iPhone XR as the new affordable iPhone.

Apple’s iPhone SE 2020 is the successor of a phone which launched way back in 2016. The original iPhone SE was popular nonetheless and still sells in markets such as India. Loyalists swear by its compact design and longevity. With Plus and Max models coming into the fray, Apple fans have long sought the return of the compact iPhone.

The new iPhone, however, borrows design elements from the iPhone 8 series which debuted alongside iPhone X. And this is one of the reasons why the iPhone SE 2 was rumoured to be called the iPhone 9. The phone brings back the Touch ID sensor, the fingerprint-based sensor that had been phased out in favour of the Face ID iPhone X onwards.

“iPhone SE features the industry-leading performance of A13 Bionic that enables great battery life, takes stunning Portrait mode and Smart HDR photos, shoots amazing videos with stereo audio, is great for games and super fast web surfing, and is built with the same industry-leading security features our customers expect. We can’t wait to get iPhone SE into customers’ hands,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing in a release.

Apple iPhone SE: Specifications, features

The new Apple iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with 1334x750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi. As mentioned earlier, there’s also a TouchID sensor.

The smartphone runs on Apple’s A13 Bionic processor which also powers the latest iPhone 11 series. The smartphone supports wireless charging as well. The phone has a single camera setup on the back. It has 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture Wide camera featuring Portrait mode, all six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control. The camera can shoot 4K videos at up to 60fps. It has a 7-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone runs on iOS 13 out-of-the-box. The phone comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options. The smartphone also has IP67 water and dust resistance. For battery, Apple says the iPhone SE 2nd gen lasts about the same as iPhone 8. It’s said to deliver up to 13 hours of video playback.

Apple’s new iPhone SE comes with aluminum and durable glass design ( Apple )

Apple iPhone SE 2020: Price, availability

The iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED starting at $399 (US). The phone goes up for pre-order in the US starting April 17 and will be available from April 24.

The smartphone will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 42,500. The company hasn’t announced availability details for the Indian market.