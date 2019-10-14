Apple iPhone SE 2: More details about the upcoming affordable iPhone surface

tech

A second generation iPhone SE may still be on Apple’s cards. Dubbed as iPhone SE 2, the smartphone has been rumoured for quite some time. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now shared more insights on what to expect from Apple’s iPhone SE 2.

According to Kuo, Apple iPhone SE 2 will launch in the first quarter of 2020. The prediction puts the launch timeline in line with Apple’s March event which has mostly focused on low-key products such as iPads. Kuo said that the iPhone SE 2 will be available at a starting price of $399 (Rs 28,300 approximately).

If Kuo is to be believed, Apple iPhone SE 2 will also be the cheapest iPhone so far. It is worth noting that Apple has tweaked its pricing strategy with its new iPhones. The company introduced iPhone 11 at a lower launch price than the last year’s iPhone XR. The strategy along with e-commerce partnerships in India has helped the company return to a double-digit growth.

The Apple analyst suggested that Apple iPhone SE 2 won’t compromise much on the specs front as it’s expected to run on A13, the latest Apple processor. Other expected specifications of Apple iPhone SE 2 include 64GB/128GB storage variants and 3GB of RAM. The phone is likely to come in Space Gray, Silver and Red colour options. The phone, however, will skip 3D Touch option.

According to Kuo, Apple is looking to target iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 users who have stuck to the old generation phones for their compact size. Apple is unlikely to implement iPhone 11 design into the iPhone SE 2. Instead, it’s rumoured to come with an iPhone 8 like design.

Apple will also aim to tap the lower tier of premium segment in India and compete with the likes of Samsung, Huawei and Google which have launched lower priced premium flagship phones.

