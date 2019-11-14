Apple iPhone SE 2 on track to launch in first half of 2020, reiterates Ming-Chi Kuo

tech

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reiterated that an iPhone SE successor is on course for launch in the first half of next year. Dubbed as iPhone SE 2, Apple’s next smartphone is set to arrive at a cheaper price point without losing key features of the latest iPhone series. Kuo also said that the revamped iPad Pro with a 3D camera sensor will debut in the first of next year.

Kuo’s latest update is in line with the recent Bloomberg report that said Apple is working on a 3D sensor enabled iPad Pro as part of the company’s efforts to push Augmented Reality (AR) content. The report said the next iPad Pro will come with a small cutout for 3D system allowing users to create 3D reconstructions of rooms, objects and other things. The sensor will eventually make its way to iPhone 12 series in 2020 along with other important upgrades such as 5G.

As far as iPhone SE 2 goes, the phone has been rumoured for a very long time. According to reports, the phone will officially debut at the company’s annual March event next year. The next smartphone is said to be crucial for Apple which has managed to return to double digit growth in key markets such as India. The revival has mainly been driven by the lower prices and other bundles. Apple iPhone SE 2 is rumoured to be priced around $399 (Rs 28,000 approximately), giving Apple a chance to compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S10e and Google Pixel 3A.

Some key features and specifications of Apple iPhone SE 2 have also leaked online. According to reports, Apple iPhone SE 2 will sport Apple iPhone 8-like design and offer a compact 4.7-inch LCD display. The phone will run on Apple A13 processor with 3GB of RAM and 64/128GB storage variants. There will be a single rear camera on the phone.