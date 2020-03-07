Apple iPhone SE 2 reaches final verification stage but launch will still be delayed: Report

tech

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 12:52 IST

Apple was on track to launch its second low-cost iPhone late March but reports stated it has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The iPhone SE 2 has now reached the final stage of verification but a new report suggests the launch will be indeed delayed.

The latest updates on the iPhone SE 2 come from Taiwanese publication DigiTimes (via MacRumors). The report cites industry sources saying that a “new LCD iPhone” has reached the final phase of verification at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant in China. The DigiTimes report also highlights that this LCD iPhone is currently dubbed iPhone SE 2. But some reports suggest it will be called iPhone 9.

Another report from DigiTimes says that the launch of iPhone SE 2 will most likely be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Supply chain of the iPhone SE 2 from PCB makers are said to have been pushed from the first quarter to the second quarter, according to the report. This has evidently led to the delay of the iPhone SE 2 launch which was supposed to take place on March 31. Nevertheless, we still except to see an iPhone SE 2 or iPhone in the coming months.

The iPhone SE 2 will be a big launch for Apple even though it’s not a flagship product. This will be Apple’s second low-cost iPhone after the iPhone SE 2 which was launched in 2016. Multiple rumours and leaks reveal the iPhone SE 2 to have an iPhone 8-like design with the Touch ID button. It will however be powered by the A13 Bionic chipset which is used on the iPhone 11 series as well.