Apple iPhone SE 2 rumours resurface, key specifications, features revealed

Oct 04, 2019

Apple iPhone SE 2 rumours have refused to die. The elusive iPhone SE successor has been rumoured and reported for years. According to veteran Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo, a compact iPhone is still on the cards and will launch as early as the first quarter of next year. Kuo also revealed what to expect from the new iPhone, dubbed as iPhone SE 2.

Kuo claims iPhone SE 2 will sport an iPhone 8-like compact design which theoretically means a smaller 4.7-inch LCD display with TouchID fingerprint sensor. Under the hood iPhone SE 2 will run on Apple’s new A13 Bionic processor. It’s the same processor that powers Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Kuo adds that Apple will target iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus owners who missed out on the new iOS 13 update. It’s worth noting that iPhone 6 series is still selling like hotcakes in markets like India. The smartphone is also part of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival where it’s selling for under Rs 30,000. While Kuo hasn’t predicted the price of the new iPhone SE 2, but it’s speculated to be priced aggressively – similar to Apple’s approach to iPhone 11 which arrived at a cheaper launch price than the predecessor, iPhone XR. Kuo notes that Apple plans to sell 30-40 million units of iPhone SE 2.

Kuo’s latest report is in line with older iPhone SE 2 rumours. Earlier this year, rumours had suggested that Apple iPhone SE 2 will have an iPhone 8 like design, A13 SoC and 128GB of built-in storage. The phone is expected to launch in March 2020.

Another round of rumours in September said Apple iPhone SE 2 will be aimed at emerging markets such as India and China. The smartphone is expected to help Apple better compete with the likes of Samsung, Huawei and Google which also offer mid-to-high range smartphones along with premium ones.

