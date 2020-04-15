Apple iPhone SE 2 to get the same camera as the iPhone XR?

tech

Apple is (probably) going to launch the new iPhone SE 2, or the iPhone 9, today. The company is bringing back the design language we have seen on the 2017 iPhone 8 series along with some other “classic” features.

While some of these classic features returning could be a huge plus for Apple, like a smaller, more compact iPhone coupled with Apple’s latest A13 bionic chip, certain things might just work against it.

Apple’s budget iPhone 9 or iPhone SE might sport the same camera that is on the 2018 iPhone XR.

This information comes from tipster Jon Prosser who told Gadget Case about it in a chat. Prosser did add though that he might be wrong about this since his information comes from sources as well and he himself does not work for Apple.

However, Prosser is known for being pretty darn right about a lot of information he drops, so he might be correct about this one too.

Apple fans will remember the iPhone XR to be a cheaper option as compared to the iPhone X, a phone that came without the notch and the home button, a good battery life and solid performance chops. In fact, after Apple slashed prices last year, the iPhone XR went on to become the best selling iPhone in 2019.

And while all that is great, the iPhone XR, unfortunately did not have a very impressive camera.

Most people had expected Apple to suit the iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 with the same camera the iPhone 11 has, minus one of the lenses to keep the price low. Given the current scale and capabilities of most other smartphone shooters out there, the iPhone 11 cameras on the iPhone 9 would have been a prize fit.

We’ll have to wait till the launch to know for sure, but the chances of this bit of information about the camera may prove to be right. However, even with an ‘inferior’ camera, one can expect the iPhone SE 2 to be a solid proposition with a good price coming with the longevity we expect from Apple products. Arguably, one way to get access to Apple’s iOS and the App Store that Android phones do not have at a cheaper price.