Apple iPhone SE 2 to launch as ‘iPhone 9’: Report

Apple iPhone SE 2 will reportedly to go into mass production in January 2020 and will be launched at the end of March.

tech Updated: Dec 09, 2019 13:10 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Apple’s upcoming SE 2 likely to be called ‘iPhone 9’
Apple’s upcoming SE 2 likely to be called ‘iPhone 9’(Apple )
         

A new report from Japanese blog Mac Otakara has claimed that the iPhone SE 2 will likely be called the iPhone 9, owing to the fact that it will feature the same chassis as that of the iPhone 8.

The device is expected to feature a 4.7-inch display with bezels along with a faster A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM and could start selling at $399.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone SE 2 is scheduled to go into mass production in January 2020 and will be launched at the end of March.

The iPhone SE 2 will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11’s version.

This will benefit multiple iPhone suppliers, including Pending Holdings, Xinxing, and AT&S, even though the SLP will be a less expensive component than the one used in the iPhone 11 series of devices.

The iPhone SE 2 will not have the 3D Touch feature, removed from the iPhone 11 by the company. Also, it will use a Touch ID fingerprint reader, not Face ID.

The phone will have three colour options such as silver, space grey and red. Earlier Kuo had said, Apple was preparing to release a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook and an augmented reality (AR) headset by the first half of 2020.

