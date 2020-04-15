Apple iPhone SE 2 set to launch tonight: 5 things you need to know

tech

After a long wait, the Apple iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE 2 as it is being called is going to launch tonight. Expected to be priced much cheaper than the iPhone 11 series the company released last year and possibly even cheaper than the current best-seller, the iPhone XR, the iPhone SE 2 is supposed to be the phone that Apple fans wanted between the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X series.

We’ll get you all the details once the phone launches, but till then, here are five things you need to know:

1. The iPhone SE 2 is going to look quite similar to the iPhone 8. We are expecting the touch-ID button to reappear on the screen. Think of the 2017 iPhones with a little upgrade in design, possibly.

2. According to rumours, the iPhone SE 2 is going to come with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with 1334x750 pixels resolution and 326ppi.That makes the phone much smaller than the current iPhones in the market. This will be delight for Apple fans who do not like bulky devices.

3. The iPhone SE 2 might be a cheaper phone but it will come with Apple’s latest A13 bionic chip under the hood. That’s the same chip that is used in the iPhone 11 series - so expect some solid power.

4. There might just be only one camera on the back, like in the older iPhones, but the camera will be an upgraded one. Also, we are expecting better battery performance.

5. The new iPhones should start shipping by later this month and the devices should cost around $399 (Rs 30,400 approx). The iPhone SE 2 might come in three colours: Sliver, Gold and Grey; and in two storage option - 3GB/64GB and 3GB/128GB.