e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Apple iPhone SE 2: What we know about the most awaited iPhone so far

Apple iPhone SE 2 will reportedly launch early 2020. Here’s what we know about what’s dubbed as the most affordable iPhone.

tech Updated: Nov 10, 2019 08:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple Inc. iPhone SE smartphones are displayed after an event in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Monday, March 21, 2016.
Apple Inc. iPhone SE smartphones are displayed after an event in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Monday, March 21, 2016.(Bloomberg)
         

Rumours about a successor to the popular iPhone SE have been around for a very long time. Just recently, these rumours picked up the pace with a spate of leaks and reports. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also come out with multiple predictions, more or less confirming an imminent launch of the iPhone SE 2.

Release date

We don’t have a confirmed date for the launch of iPhone SE 2 yet. According to recent reports, Apple iPhone SE 2 will be part of Apple’s annual March event in 2020.

Price

Apple made a big change to how it prices its smartphones with the iPhone 11. While the new iPhones launched at lower or unchanged prices, Apple also dropped prices of its iPhone X and iPhone XR. The company is already reaping the benefits of the move. With iPhone SE 2, Apple is looking to tap the entry-level premium segment which is roughly Rs 30,000. Unsurprisingly, Apple iPhone SE 2 is rumoured to be priced around $399 (Rs 28,000 approximately). The price point will help Apple better put a fight against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S10e and Google Pixel 3A.

Key specifications

Since iPhone SE 2 will come at a much lower price, Apple is likely to make some trade-offs. As far as specifications go, rumours suggest Apple iPhone SE successor will come with a compact 4.7-inch display. The display could be an LCD panel. It will run on the Apple A13 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. Apple iPhone SE 2 is likely to be available in 64GB and 128GB variants. The phone will offer a single rear camera.

Design changes

Apple iPhone SE 2 is rumoured to come with Apple iPhone 8-like design. The phone will not be very big in size retaining the ethos of the original iPhone SE.

tags
top news
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
No decision on Maharashtra govt formation, BJP core group meets again
No decision on Maharashtra govt formation, BJP core group meets again
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
trending topics
Cyclone BulbulUddhav ThackeraySalman KhanShah Rukh KhanDSSSB Admit cardAnushka SharmaWhatsApp FeatureShiv SenaAyodhya verdict

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech