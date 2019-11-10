Apple iPhone SE 2: What we know about the most awaited iPhone so far

tech

Rumours about a successor to the popular iPhone SE have been around for a very long time. Just recently, these rumours picked up the pace with a spate of leaks and reports. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also come out with multiple predictions, more or less confirming an imminent launch of the iPhone SE 2.

Release date

We don’t have a confirmed date for the launch of iPhone SE 2 yet. According to recent reports, Apple iPhone SE 2 will be part of Apple’s annual March event in 2020.

Price

Apple made a big change to how it prices its smartphones with the iPhone 11. While the new iPhones launched at lower or unchanged prices, Apple also dropped prices of its iPhone X and iPhone XR. The company is already reaping the benefits of the move. With iPhone SE 2, Apple is looking to tap the entry-level premium segment which is roughly Rs 30,000. Unsurprisingly, Apple iPhone SE 2 is rumoured to be priced around $399 (Rs 28,000 approximately). The price point will help Apple better put a fight against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S10e and Google Pixel 3A.

Key specifications

Since iPhone SE 2 will come at a much lower price, Apple is likely to make some trade-offs. As far as specifications go, rumours suggest Apple iPhone SE successor will come with a compact 4.7-inch display. The display could be an LCD panel. It will run on the Apple A13 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. Apple iPhone SE 2 is likely to be available in 64GB and 128GB variants. The phone will offer a single rear camera.

Design changes

Apple iPhone SE 2 is rumoured to come with Apple iPhone 8-like design. The phone will not be very big in size retaining the ethos of the original iPhone SE.