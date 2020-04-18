Apple iPhone SE 2020 delivery date estimates slip to May in the US amid Covid-19 lockdown

tech

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 12:50 IST

Apple launched the iPhone SE 2020 earlier this and the device went on pre-orders in the US on Friday. At the time of the launch, the company said that it would start delivering the its newly launched iPhone to customers starting April 24. But as it turns out, some people will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on their new iPhones.

According to a report by Mac Rumours, delivery date estimates for the iPhone SE 2020, which was launched at a starting price of $300, has slipped to the early May for some customers. The publication has also shared a screenshot indicating that the newly iPhone SE 2020 will available for delivery by May 5 at the earliest for some customers.

Interestingly, while some customers will have to wait for over two weeks to get their hands on the newly launched iPhone, others based in countries like the United Kingdom and Australia will get their delivery on time. This means that if they have pre-ordered the iPhone SE 2020, they will get it by April 24, which is the scheduled delivery date in many countries.

While Apple hasn’t exactly mentioned anything about the extended delivery date estimates, word is that the delay could be a result of an increased demand of the iPhone SE 2020. Alternatively, the delay could also be based on the number of device that the company was able to stockpile before the Covid-19 outbreak temporarily suspended manufacturing operations in various parts of the world. In any case, there is no way to know the reason yet.

As far as India is concerned, the iPhone SE 2020 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 42,500 for the 64GB memory variant. The 128GB variant and the 256GB variant, on the other hand, cost Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300 respectively. However, there is no word on availability yet.