e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Apple iPhone SE 2020 launch delayed in Japan

Apple iPhone SE 2020 launch delayed in Japan

Japanese mobile carriers NTT Docomo Inc and SoftBank Corp said that they will delay their launches of the iPhone SE 2020 until May 11.

tech Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The iPhone SE 2020 costs Rs 42,500 in India.
The iPhone SE 2020 costs Rs 42,500 in India.(Apple)
         

Apple launched its budget iPhone, the iPhone SE 2020, earlier this week at a price of $300. Now word is that the launch of the phone has been delayed in Japan,

According to a report by Bloomberg,Japanese mobile carriers NTT Docomo Inc and SoftBank Corp said that they will delay their launches of the iPhone SE 2020 until May 11. The phone was scheduled to be launched in the country on April 27 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision comes as the Japanese government decided to expand the area covered by its state of emergency declaration to the whole nation last week. The state of emergency as per recent orders is scheduled to remain in force until May 6.

It is worth noting that Japan is not the only country where the iPhone SE 2020 is going to face a delay. According to a report by MacRumours, some users in the have reported a delay in the delivery estimates of the iPhone SE 2020. Apple is scheduled to start delivering the newly launched iPhone starting April 24, which means that customers should get their orders with the month of April. However, some customers are reporting that they their order is expected to be delivered by May 5.

(With Bloomberg inputs)

tags
top news
‘I give you my word, will take you home ’: Uddhav Thackeray to migrants
‘I give you my word, will take you home ’: Uddhav Thackeray to migrants
‘Where’s your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor asks Nitish Kumar on Kota row
‘Where’s your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor asks Nitish Kumar on Kota row
India takes up collapse of Kartarpur gurudwara domes with Pakistan
India takes up collapse of Kartarpur gurudwara domes with Pakistan
LIVE: Asymptomatic cases not testing positive pose risks, says Health ministry
LIVE: Asymptomatic cases not testing positive pose risks, says Health ministry
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech