Apple iPhone SE 2020 launch delayed in Japan

tech

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:26 IST

Apple launched its budget iPhone, the iPhone SE 2020, earlier this week at a price of $300. Now word is that the launch of the phone has been delayed in Japan,

According to a report by Bloomberg,Japanese mobile carriers NTT Docomo Inc and SoftBank Corp said that they will delay their launches of the iPhone SE 2020 until May 11. The phone was scheduled to be launched in the country on April 27 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision comes as the Japanese government decided to expand the area covered by its state of emergency declaration to the whole nation last week. The state of emergency as per recent orders is scheduled to remain in force until May 6.

It is worth noting that Japan is not the only country where the iPhone SE 2020 is going to face a delay. According to a report by MacRumours, some users in the have reported a delay in the delivery estimates of the iPhone SE 2020. Apple is scheduled to start delivering the newly launched iPhone starting April 24, which means that customers should get their orders with the month of April. However, some customers are reporting that they their order is expected to be delivered by May 5.

(With Bloomberg inputs)